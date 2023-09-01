Speeding train kills 5 rail workers in Italy

Rome: Five rail maintenance workers died when they were run over by a speeding train outside the station of Brandizzo, a town in northern Italy.

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI), the country’s rail network operator, has confirmed reports of the incident that took place late on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a statement.

An RFI spokesman told the news agency that the workers were conducting routine maintenance work on the tracks when they were struck by a cargo train reportedly travelling at around 160 km (100 miles) per hour.

The identities of the victims were not revealed, though news reports said the youngest of them was 22 years old.

Local press reported that the train was pulling 12 carriages, but they were not loaded.

Prosecutors from Turin opened a homicide investigation into the accident. It was not immediately clear if the train driver was suspected of wrongdoing.

In a statement, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she learned of the accident “with pain and sadness”.

President Sergio Mattarella, who was in the area on a previously scheduled visit, was set to travel to the site of the accident late on Thursday.

