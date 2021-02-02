Spread the love



















Speeding Train Kills Black Panther in Byndoor

Udupi: A four-year-old black panther was killed on the spot by a speeding train at Bada village in Byndoor taluk on February 1 late night.

The forest department authorities recovered the carcass of a black panther from the railway track after receiving the information from a railway guard. There were injuries on the black panthers head and other parts of the body.

According to Ashish Reddy, deputy conservator of forest, Kundapur. Prima facie, the death was caused by a speeding train, and the panther succumbed to massive internal injuries. We conducted a post mortem and disposed of the carcass by burning it as per the procedure,” he said.