SpiceHealth enables walk-in RT-PCR testing at multiple locations

New Delhi: SpiceHealth on Saturday said it has set up walk-in RT-PCR testing laboratories in Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra.

According to the healthcare company launched by the promoters of SpiceJet, SpiceHealth’s RT-PCR testing labs have been conducting the country’s “fastest and cheapest” RT-PCR tests.

“As the country reels under spike in Covid cases, labs struggle to keep up with the demand and home collection of samples becoming a huge challenge, SpiceHealth’s walk-in RT-PCR testing facility at multiple locations across Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra aims to address these issues,” said Avani Singh, CEO, SpiceHealth.

“Our mobile labs are located at landmark, easy to locate, accessible locations. The walk-in facility provides a hassle free and safe testing experience.

The only way to counter the spread of the pandemic is to test rampantly and at SpiceHealth we have been innovating constantly to offer medical care at the most affordable cost.”

SpiceHealth launched a new mobile testing laboratory in Nagpur on Thursday and will soon be setting-up laboratories in Aurangabad and Nashik.

More testing laboratories will soon be opened in Delhi and other states, the company said.

Lately, the company has emerged as the fastest growing diagnostic lab in India having conducted more than 2.2 million RT-PCR tests since its launch in Delhi in November 2020.

It is also working closely with multiple state governments and hospitals to beef up the supply of oxygen concentrators, ventilators, pulse oximeters, BiPAPs and other medical devices.

In the last one week, SpiceHealth has imported more than 2,000 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi and many more will shortly be arriving in India.