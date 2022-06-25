SpiceJet aircraft aborts take off at Patna airport

Patna: A Guwahati-bound SpiceJet aircraft had to abort its take off on Saturday from Patna’s Jay Prakash Narayan international airport due to some technical glitches.

Bunty Chaudhary, a former MLA of Bihar who was one of the passengers of flight uploaded a video on social media.

“The flight was on the runway and about to take-off when the pilots detected the technical glitches and immediately applied the brakes. The flight was immediately escorted to the bay area and the passengers were de-boarded,” Chaudhary said in his video statement.

Later, another flight was arranged for the passengers and it went to Guwahati.

Bunty Chaudhary along with his supporters were on the way to Guwahati to offer prayers to Maa Kamakhya.

Earlier on June 19, another SpiceJet flight bound for Delhi made an emergency landing in Patna airport.

The left engine of the flight carrying 185 passengers, 4 crew members and 2 pilots was damaged after a bird-hit during take-off.

The plane had reached a height of 2,000 feet. The pilot immediately called ATC for the emergency landing.

As the smoke was coming from the left wing, the onlookers also informed the local police which further communicated with ATC and the pilot was informed about the fire in the left engine.

Pilot Monika Khanna immediately switched off the left engine to control the plane and managed to land it safely.