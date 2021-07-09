Spread the love



















SpiceJet to launch 42 new flights from July 10



New Delhi: Airline major SpiceJet will launch 42 new flights on its domestic and international network.

Accordingly, the airline is scheduled to commence their operations from July 10, 2021.

The new flights will enhance connectivity between metro and non-metro cities.

Besides, under the air bubble agreement, SpiceJet will launch international flights on Kochi-Male-Kochi and Mumbai-Male-Mumbai routes.

“As travel demand picks up and leisure travelers step out for those much-awaited short breaks, we are ensuring that multiple convenient flight options are available to some of the most sought after holiday destinations like Male. We see a great opportunity in connecting unserved markets to more cities with direct flights on our network,” said Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet.

“Passengers will now be able to conveniently travel between key metros which will benefit both business and leisure travelers alike. We will continue to introduce more flights which will give our passengers ample options to travel easily and seamlessly across cities,” Bhatia added.

