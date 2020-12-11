Spread the love



















‘Spike in crime rate in Bihar a failure of Nitish govt’



Patna: Taking a dig at the Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar, state Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said on Thursday that the surging crime rates in the state shows the failure of the ruling dispensation.

Mishra said that Bihar should have a full-time Home Minister to improve the law and order situation in the state. Currently, Nitish Kumar has kept the home portfolio with himself.

On Wednesday, the Chief Minister had held a marathon meeting with top cops and officials of the civil administration after gold jewelleries worth crores of rupees were robbed at gunpoint from a shop in Darbhanga district.

“The CM is busy with his own schedule and because of this he is unable to give time to the home affairs to improve the law and order situation in the state. Spike in crime cases is a big failure of the Nitish government. Cops have failed to control the situation,” Mishra said.

“Since the last 15 days, the state has witnessed unprecedented surge in crime graph, including rapes, murders and robberies. It looks like the criminals are taking advantage of the lawlessness in the entire state to commit crimes,” he added.

Earlier, Sanjay Sarawgi, BJP MLA from Darbhanga, had also raised concerns over the depleting law and order situation in Bihar.

“Criminals show no fear against the police these days. It is extremely unfortunate,” he said.

Bihar BJP chief Sanjay Jaiswal has already expressed concerns over law and order in Bihar. During interaction with the villagers of West Champaran district a week ago, he had said that he will talk to the DGP to curb crime cases.

Sources have said that BJP as an alliance partner in the Nitish Kumar government is eyeing the Home Ministry portfolio.