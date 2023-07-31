Spine Clinic opens at KMC Hospital Attavar

Mangaluru: KMC Hospital Attavar is proud to announce a Spine Clinic starting on the 1st of August. This will be a dedicated centre of excellence focused on providing comprehensive spine care for patients who suffer from spine-related issues.

The spine clinic will operate on all Tuesdays and Fridays only. The introduction of this specialized clinic at KMC Attavar now enables the public to access top-notch treatments for a wide range of spinal conditions, including Back Pain & Neck Pain, Spine Trauma, Infections & Tumour Management, Surgeries for Degenerative Spine, Minimally Invasive Spine Procedures, Spine Injections, Spine Exercise Programme, Rehabilitation for Spinal Cord Injury Patients, and Deformity Corrections.

With the introduction of the Spine Clinic, KMC Attavar can now provide the highest standard of Spine Care for patients who suffer from spine-related issues.

For spine clinic appointments, please contact +91 88615 86249.

