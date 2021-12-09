Spiritual Healer & Counselor Fr. Dolphy Devdass Serrao Acknowledged by Faithful on His 63 Birthday

Spiritual Healer & Counselor Capuchin Priest Fr.Dolphy Devdass Serrao Acknowledged by Faithful on His 63 Birthday, held at Athma Jyothi Ashram, Souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru, where he is In-Charge along with another Capuchin priest Fr Cyprian D’souza.



Mangaluru: For decades this Religious, Spiritual Healer and Counselor has made a difference in hundreds’ of people’s lives as their mentor and preacher by interacting with them at the most special and crucial moments in their lives-the greatest joys and the deepest sorrows, and by also walking with them. Therefore they all respect and adore him as a religious leader, a devoted priest, a religious educator, a true role model. And he is none other than Fr Dolphy Devdass Serrao, belonging the Capuchin Friars Congregation, and presently in-charge of Athma Jyothi Ashram- a Devotion and Counseling Centre, located on Souza Lane, Kadri, Mangaluru.

And me living next door to Athma Jyothi Ashram, I have always admired the qualities, the spiritual healing power, and Counseling talents of Fr Dolphy Serrao, that I decided to do a tribute column on this multi-talented religious man, and that too on his 63rd birthday which was celebrated couple of days ago, joined by a bevy of devotees/Faithful- and itw as grand but a somber celebration due to the pandemic. “The Son of Man comes not to be served, but to serve” Jesus said, and, after washing their feet, told the disciples to do what he did. Serving people is what Jesus did, and doing what Jesus did is a privilege- and that’s what Fr Serrao as a devoted Capuchin priest has been doing since his ordination. Today the Catholic faithful expect their priest to be a dynamic preacher, impressive celebrant, effective healer, sensitive listener, able administrator, friendly person, sounding board and even, sometimes a punching bag-and yes, Fr Dolphy has all these qualities and has kept his promises to serve as a good, God-fearing priest.

His gentleness, humour, (especially his Homily) his smile, friendliness and all the wonderful things he does, has kept him very close to everyone he has met and made friends with, including Myself. Fr.Dolphy always says “I learnt most of the values from my family. My parents were my role models. They taught me how to be successful in life. Honesty is the best policy. Hard work never fails you. Discipline in life is a must . Above all love keeps you going. I am very grateful to my parents for the best values they inculcated in me and the love and affection they have shown towards me”. Well said by Fr Dolphy.. “Another most important thing in my life is my Capuchin Formation. There was time for everything. First things first” added Fr Dolphy.

He continued saying “Being a priest it is important to give enough time for prayer, Scripture reading and meditation . In the formation we were taught to do the manual work, gardening , helping in the kitchen and Housekeeping and other responsibilities. We were also taught to give enough time for Games and recreation. And also to develop our various talents and hobbies. To love the poor and needy was always a priority, and there were really exceptional Friars doing all this . The training and the formation witness value that we receive helps us a lot . Finally it depends on how keen interest we take in different responsibilities make us efficient and great and makes our life meaningful and worth living. I thank God for all the blessings and opportunities”.

No doubt, Fr.Dolphy Devdass Serrao is a humble and simple , people friendly Capuchin Priest. He is a B Sc graduate from St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, after which he joined the Capuchin Order . Later he did B Ed from Bangalore University, and later his licentiate in Rome and MSc in Counseling and PsychoTherapy from Shimoga University. He served as teacher and Headmaster of Nirmala High School at Brahmavar, Teacher and Headmaster of the St.Anthony High school at Gangondanahalli at Bangalore , Pioneer and Head Master of the Infant Jesus School at Chikmagalur and worked as Mission Secretary at the Head office Bangalore . He was also in Charge of Chikmagalur , Udupi Diocese and Bangalore Diocese.

Finally, after 12 years he is rendering his services as a founder member of the Divine Mercy Retreat Centre”, Jail Road, Mangaluru, and presently fully occupied doing his duties as Preacher, Counselor, Teacher, Healer and Counselor at Athma Jyothi Ashram. Hundreds’ of People have benefitted from his preaching and guidance. Since six years he has completely dedicated his life to Prayer, Preaching, Counseling and doing charitable works particularly reaching out to people for their needs .He is also a popular T.V. preacher in different channels and YouTube.

He always says though he is multi talented and qualified, he found his vocation at the heart of Jesus the good Shepherd to pray and preach and heal and guide the people. He also says to be successful in ministry or work , we need to passionately love the work and ministry, always available and passionately love the people . He also has great passion for Music and Composing, having composed over 300 hymns in Konkani , Kannada and English languages and also some songs. For Christmas he has composed a Tulu Carol this year, which will be released very soon on Youtube. He also has great passion for Gardening, Cooking and Exercise and games.

A spiritual leader that he is, Fr Dolphy is very much loved by all, for his kind and gentle nature whomever he meets, and he is always courteous and ready to assist anyone in need regardless of their religion or way of life. For Catholics Christians, priests are mentors, teachers and friends who celebrate both the ordinary and special events in their lives, good times and also during crucial times. Therefore, it is important to find the right priest to share these moments with you-and for that matter, Fr Dolphy is the right example! He peppers his preaching by switching from language to language to suit his people, and with witty dialogues. He says that this part of his priestly ministry has helped him to earn numerous friends who enrich his life.He visits the elderly to cheer them in their homes and also offers them Holy Communion which is a boon for the aged with motor disabilities. He is also a regular blood donor.

In the Bible, Jesus Christ is depicted as the Good Shepherd who lays down his life for the (His) sheep. He was very compassionate to his sheep {disciple}, knew their characters and their name, and always ready to give His life for them. These are the ultimate characters of a Good Shepherd. Similarly Fr Dolphy Serrao has been a Good Shepherd all his years of religious life- serving the people, helping those in need and in distress, visiting the sick, and praying for people. His qualities and characters have made him a much loved person in the society. We should all thank God for showering His blessings on Fr Dolphy to serve the people.

He is a wonderful human being and a great priest. For decades he has walked with God, and preached the good word among people. He is a powerful magnet, and brings joy among people. He has great love towards the poor, and also towards nature and the environment. Even though Pope Francis in his letter ‘Laudato Si’ had given a call to everyone to protect and preserve nature, Fr Dolphy has been doing this for several years. He is a lover of nature. He loves planting and nurturing the plants. There is an unspoken belief among his fellow Priests that if Fr Dolphy plants even a fully dried sapling, it will sprout to life. And it’s true, since I make my daily visits to Athma Jyothi Ashram, I don’t see any dried up or dead plants-they are all green and some blooming with flowers.

He regards his vocation as a priest to be a call to serve others. He never waits for an invitation, if he feels there is a need for his service. He is always ready to give a helping hand. He does whatever he could do to add a little joy, a tiny sparkle in other’s life. He is ever ready to wash others’ feet. He is a favorite priest to many of the devotees/ faithful. As they say that Äge is just a Number”, Fr Dolphy in his young age of 63, is still so active and full of life, he gets up at 5 in the morning, and gets ready for the daily morning mass at 6.30 am. A multi-faceted personality, He is an institution in himself.

As a counselor, he has counseled hundreds of youth and young married couples. His mission in life is to give ‘joy of living’ to everyone and make their life joyful. He has helped people who were unable to find life partners, to find their soul mates and lead a happy life. He has also helped people in troubled marriages, to set their life right. He has also helped divorced people to get married and lead a fulfilling life. He preaches retreats to young and adults to give positive direction to their life. Because of his help, hundreds of people have found ‘joy of living’ in their life.

Fr Dolphy is a man with Vision, Mission and Connection- he is a role model for all young Capuchin priests. God has given him a healthy life, so that Fr Dolphy could complete few more pending things in his life. A child among children, youth among youngsters and intellectual among adults, a guide, a friend, a motivator, a philosopher, a spiritual director –he has captured the hearts of people by his innumerable roles and capabilities. He is a man of God in the true sense. His service revolves around the purpose of spreading God’s love. As a true Capuchin, he is closely united with Christ in spirit. He has brought a number of people to Christ and has given God experience to them.

JIn conclusion, in my perspective- Whatever he has been doing, and which makes him feel the most alive….that is where God is, Fr Dolphy is a person who finds God in every work. Whatever he does, does it with full enthusiasm and his unique style. It is said every person comes to earth with a God given mission. We can undoubtedly say Fr Dolphy came to this earth with a special mission and that is ‘Spreading Joy Everywhere’. A jovial and loving person, and also a very vibrant, dynamic and intellectual person., he is a True Capuchin and a blessing to everyone around him. I salute you Father, for what you are and what you have been to the people. And as you are stepping into 64th Birthday, I wish you many more years of joyful living and strength from the Almighty to keep illuminating the lives of people.

Team Mangalorean extends heartfelt wishes to Him on his 63th Birthday. May God bless you, Father!