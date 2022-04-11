Spiritual Renewal & Personality Enhancement Progarmme at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College



Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College organized a one-day Spiritual Renewal and Personality Enhancement programme for its students on 11.04.2022. The Christian students attended the one-day spiritual renewal programme ‘A day with Lord’ at St Lourdes Chapel, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Campus. The preacher was Rev Fr Stephen Lobo, OCD, Infant Jesus Shrine, Mangalore.

The other students attended the Personality Enhancement Programme ‘LEAP – Learn, Empower, Aspire & Prosper’ at Father Muller Auditorium. The inauguration programme commenced at 9 a.m. Rev Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H, Dr Vilma Meera D’Souza, Vice Principal, Dr Girish Navada, Medical Superintendent and faculty were present for the inaugural programme. The resource persons were Dr Lavina Noronha, Ave Maria, Palliative Care, Vamanjoor, Ms Vidya Shenoy, Mrs Sandra Suares, Mr Nithin D’Silva, Ms Caroline Pais Coelho & Mrs Rathna Kini Pinto.

The resource person shared their views on Suicidal Awareness and Intervention, Effective Communication, Stress Management and Resume Building & Interview.

Ms Ardra, a Final year student compered the inaugural programme. The Spiritual & HRD committee was instrumental in organizing the event.