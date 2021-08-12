Spread the love



















Spoken Konkani Class Initiative in the USA by Houston Konkan Catholic Association

Houston, Texas, USA: Houston Konkan Catholic Association (HKCA) has organized a virtual beginner spoken Konkani Classes (Konkani Uloyvan) for its current members. Due to an excellent response from its members, the classes have been divided into two batches (40 each), the first batch started on Saturday, 07 August 2021.

The classes are being held on weekends for a total of 10 sessions per batch. The primary goal of the HKCA class will be to improve fluency, comfort level, and to encourage the students (kids and adults) to understand and converse in Konkani!!

The classes will be taught by Nerry D’Silva a well-known Konkani personality and Konkani compere from Bangalore, India.

HKCA is a well-known association in Houston, Texas, USA, whose members are of Mangalorean/Goan/Konkani/Catholic heritage. HKCA has been trying to keep our unique culture alive by organizing this class. Previously it organized a North American premiere of the Konkani Movie “Noshibacho Khell” directed by the well-known Konkani Director Henry D’Silva in 2018 in Houston.

It also organizes events like Monti Fest, Easter & Christmas annually to keep its members in touch with their heritage and among themselves.

For more details visit the HKCA website: www.hkcaus.org or email: core.committee@hkcaus.org

