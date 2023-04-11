Sports Coaching Camps by ‘Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation’ at SAC Kicks Off  

Sports Coaching Camps in HOCKEY, BASKETBALL & VOLLEYBALL by ‘Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation’ (BMSF) at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru Kicks Off

Mangaluru: The Sports Alumni of St. Aloysius Institutions under the tutelage of Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society has instituted a Sports Development Trust named after the illustrious Physical Education Director of St. Aloysius College, the Late Benjamin D’souza, who during his 35 years of service touched the lives of thousands of students through his selfless and sincere approach to sports and education. This Foundation aims to reflect the diligence, professionalism and sincerity with which he shaped the lives of sportspersons who trained under him.

There is a common perception that devoting curriculum time to sports and physical activity will negatively impact students’ academic performance; taking away time from ‘important’ subjects. However, that’s not true, because it has been found that participation in sports and physical activity, both inside and outside the classroom, positively impacts students’ academic performance and efficiency. Integrating sport and physical activity into the routines of young people has demonstrated effectiveness in increasing students’ ability to learn and apply new skills and knowledge.

Taking part in sports can significantly and positively impact a student’s ability to access knowledge and experience, and apply organisational, inhibitory and memory skills. Routine participation in sports and physical activity has a positive relationship with higher levels of attentiveness in classrooms. High levels of attentiveness positively impact academic performance by increasing a student’s ability to concentrate on, absorb and recall content and subject materials.

Having said that, by setting up the Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation, the main aim is to provide sports participation opportunities and promote sports excellence in the Youth. It will function on the structure of a day scholar sports hostel scheme and will provide support in terms of coaching, nutrition, counselling and academic support. The Foundation is based on the idea of holistic development of the individual and aims to ultimately provide a platform for potential sportspersons to reach the pinnacle of sports success, resulting in youth representing the country.

Even though the Foundation was formally launched on 12 January 2023 at St. Aloysius High School Grounds, the formal start of the Sports Coaching Camp was kicked off today, 11 April 2023 at 7 am at the St Aloysius Gonzaga Sports Pavilion, and was inaugurated by Olympian Mrs Vandana Shanbhag and Ms Nishel D’Souza, a silver medallist in the Khelo India Youth Weightlifting Championships and a rising star of St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru, along with other dignitaries on the dais, namely- Fr Melwin Pinto SJ-Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru; Arthur D’souza-President of BMSF and Aloysian/ former International Weightlifter; Rammohan Pai Maroor-Vice President, BMSF; Shridar Bolar- Aloysian/Former Athletic Champion; Dr Gerald D’souza- Secretary, BMSF; Dr Lawrence Mathias and Rathan Sequeira, both BMSF Board Members.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Vandana Shanbhag and Ms Nishel D’souza encouraged the participants to show a keen interest in sports during the camp and said that participating in sports and physical activity provides students with new opportunities to interact and engage with one another – promoting strong friendships and helping to make the classroom a positive space for learning.

Also speaking on the occasion, Rector Fr Melwin Pinto SJ said, ” “Late Benjamin D’Souza’s role in identifying sports and games talent at St Aloysius College was remarkable. He moulded the best personalities in the field and was successful in his effort as many students excelled in their careers through sports and games in college. Benjamin D’Souza loved sports and games and considered the playground a religious place. He was involved in the making of sports personalities and gave a lot to the field. Being a lover of hockey and football, his efforts in popularizing such games are still encouraging others”.

” Frequent participation in sport and physical activity at a young age encourages positive cognitive development in youth – developing and learning to use the core skills of the brain to think, read, learn, remember, reason and problem solve. Sport and physical activity positively impact academic performance as it encourages the enhancement of brain function and cognition through increasing blood flow to the brain. Studies also show that students who participate in extra-curricular sports are more likely to be active participants in their communities and engage with social and charitable issues. Sport and physical activity in schools can enable students to develop the skills, knowledge and networks not only to succeed in the classroom but at home, in the community and in their careers” added Fr Rector.

All the alumni of St. Aloysius College and the sports lovers of the district are invited to partake in this effort to promote the all-around development of youth through this unique sports approach. At present, BMSF will be conducting coaching camps in Hockey, Volleyball and Basketball in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Grounds from April 11 to 30 for both boys and girls free of cost. The focus of the Foundation is to train youth in the age group of 10-14 years.

This camp will serve as a means of selecting talented and interested children for the Long Term Sports Development (LTSD) Project. The selected youth will be supported with coaching, equipment, nutrition and academic requirements. BMSF invites all children to utilise this opportunity and partake in the sports development activities in the District. As of now, nearly 100 are taking sports coaching, and many more will be joining soon.

The welcome address was delivered by Arthur D’souza, and Dr Gerald D’souza was briefed about the formation of BMSF and the formalities of the camp. The coaches during the camp are Shashank Shetty (International Basketball player) for basketball; Dr Gerald D’souza, the son of the Late Benjamin D’souza and Physical Director at Mangalore University; and Arun Baptist for Volleyball; joined by other P Ed and students of B PEd and M Peds. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Nithisha Rodrigues -Joint secretary of BMSF and the programme was eloquently compered by Ms Aarlyn Lobo, a 1 BCA student of St Aloysius College.

For further details regarding camp participation contact: Dr Gerald D’ souza (Secretary) – at 9343572023 Donnet D’Souza – 9449264256

