Sports Coaching Camps by ‘Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru



Mangaluru: The Sports Alumni of St. Aloysius Institutions under the tutelage of St. Aloysius College Alumni Association and Mangalore Jesuit Educational Society is instituting a Sports Development Trust named after the illustrious Physical Education Director of St. Aloysius College, the Late Benjamin D’souza, who during his 35 years of service touched the lives of thousands of students through his selfless and sincere approach to sports and education. This Foundation aims to reflect the diligence, professionalism and sincerity with which he shaped the lives of sportspersons who trained under him.

The main objective of the Foundation is to provide sports participation opportunities and promote sports excellence in the Youth. It will function on the structure of a day scholar sports hostel scheme and will provide support in terms of coaching, nutrition, counselling and academic support. The Foundation is based on the idea of holistic development of the individual and aims to ultimately provide a platform for potential sportspersons to reach the pinnacle of sports success, resulting in youth representing the country.

The Foundation was formally launched on January 12, 2023, during the St. Aloysius College Alumni Association Meet at St. Aloysius High School Grounds. All the alumni of St. Aloysius College and the sports lovers of the district are invited to partake in this effort to promote the all-around development of youth through this unique sports approach. Initially, BMSF will be conducting coaching camps in Hockey, Volleyball and Basketball in St. Aloysius Gonzaga Grounds from April 11 to 30 for both boys and girls free of cost. The focus of the Foundation is to train youth in the age group of 10-14 years.

This camp will serve as a means of selecting talented and interested children for the Long Term Sports Development (LTSD) Project. The selected youth will be supported about coaching, equipment, nutrition and academic requirements. BMSF invites all children to utilise this opportunity and partake in the sports development activities in the District.

The camp will be inaugurated on April 11, 2023, at 6.45 am in the St. Aloysius Gonzaga Sports Pavilion. It will be inaugurated by Olympian Mrs Vandana Shanbhag and Ms Nishel D’Souza, a silver medallist in the Khelo India Youth Weightlifting Championships and a rising star of St. Aloysius College.

For further details regarding camp participation and sponsorship contact: Dr Gerald D’ souza (Secretary) – at 9343572023 Donnet D’Souza – 9449264256

