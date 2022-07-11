Sports & Games held at St Joseph School, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: St Joseph’s School, Vittal Mallya Road, Berngaluru organised the Fun & Frolic Day for the Pre-primary students on the 4th of July 2022. Fun & Frolic day is a No bag and activity based fun learning day. The event was organised on the school quadrangle based on the theme ‘Sports & Games’.

The school quadrangle was decorated with colourful charts pertaining to Sports and Games. The students and the Pre-primary teachers came dressed in ‘blue’ coloured outfits.

Fun & Frolic was inaugurated by our beloved Principal Fr. Rohan D’Almeida SJ by cutting the ribbon, followed by a welcome speech by a pre-primary student. Students of each section of pre-primary gave a brief description about the indoor & outdoor games, and displayed various sports equipment.

The Principal also gave a message about the importance of Sports & games in our daily life and said that it was an integral part of the curriculum and is essential for the overall development of the child. Various activities such as balancing the ball, football, puzzles, bucket the ball, photo corner bubble activity and Doodling with the sidewalk chalks etc. were conducted.

The event concluded with all the little Josephites taking home a handmade medal which was coloured by them. It was a gratifying sight to see the tiny-tots explore and learn about various sports and games through activities. Fun & frolic day organised after the pandemic break of two years was much appreciated by all.