Sports helps maintain Physical and Mental Health – DC Kurma Rao M

Udupi: “Sports activities help to maintain physical and mental health”, said deputy commissioner Kurma Rao M. While speaking after inaugurating the district-level annual police sports meet at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium, Ajjarkad here, on November 17.

Addressing the gathering DC Kurma Rao said, “The police work relentlessly in challenging situations. Therefore, they need to maintain physical and mental health and sports will help them in this regard”.

Superintendent of Police Akshay M said, ”Sports promotes the growth of body and mind. It also provides relaxation and relieves stress. The annual sports meet is organised for the police to relieve them of their stress as they perform their duties relentlessly. This Year the district police conducted sports for police personnel above the age of 50 years, the crime detection teams and DAR staff. Sports activities will also help the department to identify and encourage talented police personnel”, he said.

Prior to the sports meet, a march-past was held by various police teams participating in the annual sports meet. After the inauguration, Adarsh Devanna PSI, DAR Udupi administered the oath to the participants.

Various track events, cricket, volleyball, Kesaru Gadde games and other competitions are being held as part of the sports meet.

Additional SP Siddalingappa, DySP Karkala Vijay Prasad, DySP Kundapur Srikanth and other officials were present. CEN CPI Manjunath compered the programme.