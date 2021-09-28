Spread the love



















Spot Death of Nursing Student in Bike Accident after His Head Gets Crushed under Fish Truck

Mangaluru: In a tragic accident that took place on the dangerous National Highway 66 near Nanthoor Junction on Tuesday, 28 September, a college student of Laxmi Memorial Nursing College, Mangaluru riding a motorbike died on the spot.

The nursing student identified is Manas Ramnath Ugale, aged 27, hailing from Pune. He was a final year student in the above-mentioned nursing college. As per the police report, Manas was riding a Pulsar bike bearing Maharashtra Reg No MH 12 CW 2744 and was going towards Kankanady Pumpwell from Nanthoor side. It is learnt that in a bid to avoid a water-filled pothole, he lost control of the bike and fell on the road, during which the helmet that he was wearing fell off. A fish truck belonging to Rehan Sea Food, bearing Reg No KA 19AC 1395 moving behind the bike ran over his head, and he died on the spot, as per the police who were informed by eye-witnesses.

Motorists on the NH 66 called the police, and the police personnel from Kadri East Police station quickly arrived at the spot and controlled the traffic. Further investigation is on. The truck has been seized by the police, and the driver is being questioned by the police at Kadri East Police station.

