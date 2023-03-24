Spot Death of Son Riding Pillion with His Mom after Speeding Bus Hits their Scooter

Spot Death of Son Riding Pillion with His Mom after Speeding Bus hits their vehicle near Bendoorwell in the City on 24 March evening.

Mangaluru: Following close on its heels after a speeding truck knocked down a bike and ran over an elderly man and his young relative girl near Nanthoor Junction a few days ago, here we are seeing yet another tragic accident where a speeding hits a scooter ridden by a mother with her son as a pillion rider.

The accident took place today, 24 March during peak evening hours near Bendoorwell, opposite Essel Wilcon in the City. The service bus bearing registration number KA 19 AA 0914 plying from B C Road/ Mudipu to State Bank, hit the side of the scooter bearing registration number KA 19 EB 0730, ridden by Ms Swathi K with her young son, Harthik K, aged 11 years, a 7th standard student.

After the bus hit the scooter, the mother fell off the scooter on the other side, while her son who fell on the road came under the wheels of the bus. He was rushed to Father Muller Hospital where he was pronounced dead, and his body is kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Ms Swathi who sustained minor injuries is being treated in the hospital. It is learnt Harthik is the son of Pramod K, who manages Pramod Automobiles in Karangalpady, Mangaluru. Sources reveal that Harthik had his ‘Thread Ceremony’ aka ‘UPANAYANA’ last month, which was attended by a large audience.

Kadri East police station has registered a case against the bus driver, and more investigation is on.

