Spread Love this Raksha Bandhan! Buy handmade Rakhis made by Speranza Foundation Special Adults & Children.

Today, Tuesday 9 August you can buy the RAKHIS and other items at the booth put up in front of Speranza Foundation , Opposite Essel Apartments-Kadri/Kaibattal Road-call 9620500857, 7483992927

Mangaluru: “I am tying a Rakhi on you, like the one on mighty demon king Bali. Be firm, O Rakhi, do not falter” “May all be happy, May all be free from ills, May all behold only the good, May none be in distress.”- Family in Indian culture and history has always been of great priority and significance. Festivals that highlight this auspicious bond are celebrated throughout the year. One such festival is” Raksha Bandhan” which is celebrated on Poornima or full moon of the month of Shraavana in the Hindu calendar.

It celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister and has proven to not limit itself to blood siblings, but cousins trusted neighbours and friends also. On this day, the sister ties a band around her brother’s wrist and in return, her brother presents her with a gift and the promise of protection. By showing their affection for one another in a traditional manner, the ceremony of Raksha Bandhan has strengthened the bond between brothers and sisters across the country.

The tradition of Raksha Bandhan is age-old- and for that matter, the special adults and children of “SPERANZA FOUNDATION” in the City have made handmade Rakhis and other suitable items for Raksha Bandhan, which this year falls on Thursday, 11 August. Speranza Foundation works with rehabilitation of children and adults with communication difficulties.

SPERANZA means HOPE , started in the year 2012,with an aim of providing rehabilitation to all sorts of communication problems, among children and adults. Speranza is a complete rehabilitation centre that provides services such as speech and language therapy, Behavioral therapy, School training and Sensory Enhancement. It has also got Audiological Rehabilitation centre that provides the best Hearing aids for people with hearing problems.

Therapy is provided individually for adults and children, from well trained therapists. The foundation conducts various free camps and other programs for awareness on such problems. Speranza Foundation through Speranza Educational Program trains children with autism, down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, physical disabilities etc.

On 08 August, 2022 Speranza Foundation organised the Raksha Bandhan Exhibition in front of Ather Showroom, Kadri Road, Mangaluru. This event showcased various kinds of rakhis and different art items like wall hangings , simple sculptures using mold, lippan art etc made by children with special needs. The Exhibition thus also focussed on making these special children sell their own items in order to inculcate the understanding of being independent and learning money concepts, billing, socialising with customers and so on.

Dr Sachidananda Rai-President, Canara Orthopaedic Society……

……and a Staff of ‘Ather Showroom’ Patronizing in buying Rakhi Items

“Overall, the exhibition was successful as there were more than 250 items which were sold. Also it was encouraging to see people extending their support towards this cause by buying rakhis and souvenirs. This immense support from people inspires Speranza Foundation and the special children to continue hosting such events in future. We seek the support of the public in our future projects, thereby making a difference in the lives of these special adults and children” said Dr Ramandeep Kaur-the Director and Manish Anand-Managing Director of Speranza Foundation.

Today, Tuesday 9 August you can buy the RAKHIS and other items at the booth put up in front of Speranza Foundation , Opposite Essel Apartments-Kadri/Kaibattal Road-or call 9620500857, 7483992927 for details/directions.

Like this: Like Loading...