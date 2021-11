Spread the love



















Squads confirmed for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier 2021



Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the squads for the Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 being played in Harare from November 21 to December 5.

The nine-team tournament decides three qualifiers for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 to be held in New Zealand from March 4 to April 3, joining five teams who have already qualified through the ICC Women’s Championship — Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand, the ICC said in a statement.

The three qualifiers as well as the next two teams will also ensure places in the next ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC goes up from eight to ten teams, it said.

Squads;

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana (captain), Khadija-Tul Kubra, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Fargana Hoque, Nuzhat Tasnia, Rumana Ahmed, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Murshida Khatun, Ritu Moni, Fariha Islam, Sharmin Akter, Sobhana Mostary.

Ireland: Laura Delany (captain), Gaby Lewis, Celeste Raack, Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Mary Waldron, Shauna Kavanagh, Sophie MacMahon, Rebecca Stokell, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Georgina Demsey, Amy Hunter, Louise Little, Emiear Richardson.

Netherlands: Heather Siegers (captain), Isabel van der Woning, Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Gwen Bloemen, Eva Lynch, Iris Zwilling, Silver Siegers, Babette de Leede, Caroine de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Marloes Braat, Jolien van Vliet

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (captain), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Nashra Sundhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Anam Amin, Omaima Sohail, Muneeba Ali Siddique, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana Khan, Iram Javed, Ayesha Zafar, Sidra Amin.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Achini Kulasooriya, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Haini Perera, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Ama Kanchana, Nilakshi de Silva, Sugandika Dasanayaka, Sachini Nisansala, Vishmi Rajapaksha, Kaveesha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani.

Thailand: Naruemol Chaiwai (captain), Nattaya Boochatham, Thipatcha Putthawong, Chanida Sutthiruang, Natthakan Chantham, Suleeporn Laomi, Sornnarin Tippoch, Rosenan Kanoh, Wongpaka Liengprasert, Phannita Maya, Nannapat Khoncharoenkai, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Kanyakorn Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Banthida Leephatthana.

United States: Sindhu Sriharsha (captain), Shebani Bhaskar, Akshatha Rao, Uzma Iftikhar, Tara Norris, Anika Kolan, Chetnaa Prasad, Moksha Chaudhary, Sara Farooq, Isani Vaghela, Gargi Bhogle, Suhani Thadani, Lisa Ramjit, Geetika Kodali, Mahika Kandanala.

West Indies: Stafanie Taylor (captain), Anisa Mohammed, Aaliyah Alleyne, Rashada Williams, Chedean Nation, Shemaine Campbelle, Chinelle Henry, Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Sheneta Grimond, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman.

Zimbabwe: Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Josephine Nkomo, Modester Mupachikwa, Precious Marange, Sharne Mary Mayers, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura Nomatter Mutasa, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Chiyedza Dhururu, Esther Mbofana, Audrey Mazvishaya, Francesca Chipare, Christabel Chatonzwa.

