Sr Anitha Pinto (60) Principal of D.Ed College Capitanio Passes Away
Sr Anitha Pinto (60) Principal D Ed College, Capitanio Convent, Sisters of Charity, Daughter of Late Jerome and Late Josephine Pinto, Sister of John / Mary, Robert / Alice, Juliet / Norbert, David / Gracy, Pauline / Alwyn and Wilma / Robert from Bikkarnakatte passed away on May 17, 2021.
Funeral rites will be held on May 18, 2021, at 10 am at the Guardian Angel Church Cemetery, Angelore.
Bereaved Family members
Contact: +9481446645
Sorry to hear about your sisters loss David ,our heartfelt condolences to the whole Pinto family, May her soul Rest In Peace.
Dear John/Mary, Robert/Alice, Juliet/Norbert, David/Gracy, Pauline/Alwyn and Wilma/Robert, please accept our heartfelt condolences on the demise of your beloved Sr. Anitha. Let her precious memories bring you comfort during this difficult time. You all are in our thoughts and prayers. May her soul Rest In Eternal Peace ✝️
With deepest sympathies
Godwin & Dotty, USA
Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family David. May your sister’s fond memories give you strength to bear this great loss.