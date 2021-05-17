Spread the love



















Sr Anitha Pinto (60) Principal of D.Ed College Capitanio Passes Away

Sr Anitha Pinto (60) Principal D Ed College, Capitanio Convent, Sisters of Charity, Daughter of Late Jerome and Late Josephine Pinto, Sister of John / Mary, Robert / Alice, Juliet / Norbert, David / Gracy, Pauline / Alwyn and Wilma / Robert from Bikkarnakatte passed away on May 17, 2021.

Funeral rites will be held on May 18, 2021, at 10 am at the Guardian Angel Church Cemetery, Angelore.

Bereaved Family members

Contact: +9481446645

