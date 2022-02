Sr Benny Fernandes appointed Provincial Superior of North East Province

Sr. Benny Fernandes of Ursuline Franciscan is appointed as the Provincial Superior of North East Province which includes seven states of North India on 7th February 2022 for a term of three years.

Sr. Benny Fernandes is the daughter of Late Paul Fernandes and Carmine Fernandes from Venur, Mangalore. She is currently working at UFC Provincialate in Dhimapur, Nagaland.