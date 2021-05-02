Spread the love



















Sr. Eulalia Furtado AC (79) from Hazaribagh Convent-Jharkhand Dies of Covid-19

Panjim-Goa : Today 02 May 2021, at 12.00 noon my paternal cousin Sr. Eulalia Furtado, A.C.(03 April 1942 – 02 May 2021) left this world for her heavenly abode. She was at Hazaribagh Convent, in Jharkhand. She was admitted to Holy Cross hospital, Hazaribagh on Tuesday. From there she was shifted to Holy Family Hospital, Koderma yesterday as she was detected covid positive. The funeral was held today (Sunday, 2 May) at Hazaribagh. She has a younger sister, Sr Edna Furtado, A.C. the Superior of Jayanagar Carmel Convent at Bengaluru. Her younger brother Everest Furtado, a retired officer of Bank of India lives at Wadala, Mumbai. Unfortunately, due to time factors, both her siblings could not attend her funeral.

Sr Eulalia held many responsibilities in her congregation, especially as a Treasurer of the Apostolic Carmel Congregation at the Superior General’s Office at Bengaluru. With her smiling face, gentle voice and always positive approach, she touched the lives of thousands. Among the first cousins on my father’s side, Sr Eulalia was the first one. To all of us she was like the eldest sister, gentle, loving, always smiling and caring. She always reminded me several times that she took care of me, carried me and played with me when I was very young at our paternal grandparents’ home “Church Villa”, at Kundapura, Udupi District of Karnataka, and then at Umerkhadi, Mumbai.

But since I was very young then, I don’t remember those loving services she did to me. Every month faithfully she called me and spoke at length. Constantly in touch with me and encouraging me through WhatsApp messages. Her last WhatsApp message to me was on 23rd April 2021. When I shared with her the video of the “Abide with me” song, she replied, “My mother when she was sick she was singing and asked us to sing also, ” Abide in me.” All these days I used to receive prayer requests for those who have tested positive. For the last 10 days I came to know the death of a few persons whom I knew and died due to Covid-19. But now, when it is a close family member and dear to the heart, I really feel the pain of her physical absence. I lost a gem of a person in my life who guided me throughout by her advice and prayers.

May our Heavenly Father embrace Sr Eulaia in His loving arms and bless her with the heavenly reward by granting her peace and eternal rest.