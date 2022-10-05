Sr Jacintha D’souza-Principal, FMC&S of Nursing Recipient of National Teachers Award

Sr Jacintha D’souza-Principal, Father Muller bCollege & School of Nursing Recipient of National Teachers Award 2022



Mangaluru: In his communication to the media, Rev Fr Richard Coelho-the Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, mangaluru stated – “I am extremely happy & proud to inform all the Faculty, the staff and students of Father Muller Charitable Institutions that Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Professor & Principal of Father Muller College & School of Nursing has been bestowed upon the prestigious National Teacher’s Award 2022 by the National Press Councilof India on Thursday, 29th September 2022 at a programme at Ravindra Kalashethra, Bengaluru.

“At the outset, I thank God Almighty for the gift of Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souza to our Institutions and feel blessed by her presence since the past 25 years. She has been an able leader, guide, mentor to the Faculty, Staff and students & has carried out her responsibilities as Teacher, par excellence i.e. Tutor /Clinical Instructor, Lecturer, Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor with utmost commitment & dedication. The management acknowledges her proficient & dedicated services and it is apt to state that under her able leadership, the Institutions reached greater heights.

On behalf of the Management, Faculty, Staff and Students of all the Units of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, I wish to congratulate thank our awardee Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souza for her immense contribution not just in the academic field but also as a benefactor in moulding and grooming students and staff in their career and personal growth.

While we congratulate Rev. Sr Jacintha D’Souzatoday for bringing this great accolade not only to herself but also to our Institutions, let us keep in mind the mission she is assigned with and pray that she may continue to shoulder her responsibilities effectively. May God grant her success in all her endeavours and lead the Institutions to grow and prosper as we continue to serve with our motto ‘ heal and comfort’.”.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho

DIRECTOR-FMCI

