Sr Jacintha Honored by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bengaluru

On account of National Teachers Day (5 September) the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, Sr Jacintha D’Souza, Principal of the Father Muller School and College of Nursing Sciences was honoured by the Vice Chancellor Dr M K Ramesh, RGUHS in presence of an August gathering of eminent personalities.

Sr. Jacintha completed her B.Sc. (Basic) Nursing from Bangalore University with a first Rank in 1989, and went on to complete M.Sc. Nursing at Father Muller College of Nursing under Mangalore University in 1994. She also has M.Phil in Nursing at MAHE, Manipal Deemed University in the year 2001, where she stood first rank in the first year.

The citation read as follows ‘Sr. Jacintha D’Souza has an illustrious blend of contributions to nursing services and education as a teacher, clinician, administrator, and researcher for around three decades. A simple and unassuming leader, she has defined discipline as the central theme of mentoring a legion of nursing professionals who are spread far and wide across the globe, carrying the quality of RGUHS academics

Starting her teaching career as a Clinical instructor, at Father Muller School of Nursing, Mangaluru in 1990, she climbed the ladder of academic hierarchy to be Professor and Principal at the Father Muller College of Nursing till 2011. Later on, she has also helped to build other institutions such as St. Ann’s College of Nursing, and Athena College of Nursing, both at Mangaluru, only to return to her destiny as Principal. Father Muller College of Nursing in the year 2017, where she continues till date.

She has presented many papers in national and international journals. The topics range from nursing care to utilization of information and communication technology to augment nursing care. She has also organized many conferences and seminars for nursing professionals. The workshops that she organized for uplifting nursing education are noteworthy. She has published many reference resources for nursing students in the form of books and dictionaries by reputed publishers in India.

In recognition of her academic acumen, she has been nominated as a member of the Board of Studies in Nursing at both UG and PG levels at the RGUHS, Yenepoya, and NITTE Universities, and also an Academic Committee Member of RGUHS, She was also Assistant Editor of the RGUHS Journal of Nursing Sciences. She has been on the Inspection Committees of INC. NAAC, and UGC, apart from the RGUHS She has been honoured with the prestigious National Teachers Award 2022 by the National Press Council of India.

This recognition has brought many a congratulatory message. Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions was pleased to know of the honour to Sr Jacintha and blessed her and wished her many more years of health and academic strength. Her selfless service and dedication to her colleagues and students is noteworthy. He also appreciated the Vice Chancellor of RGUHS whose foresight and astuteness has made the university a beacon in healthcare around the globe. Congratulations poured from the members of the Governing Board, Management Committee, Advisory Committee and the faculty, staff and students of FMCI.

Like this: Like Loading...