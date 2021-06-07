Spread the love



















Sr M Roshni Monteiro BS (62) and Sr M Glorina (72) Pass Away

Sr M Roshni Monteiro BS (62), from the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Daughter of late Francis Monteiro and late Joanna D’Almeida, sister of Fr Joseph Monteiro SJ and Fr Ivan Monteiro OCD from Maril, Puttur passed away on June 7.

Sr M Glorina BS (72), from the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany, Daughter of late Shabi Doming D’Souza and late Mary D’Souza from Ranipura passed away on June 7.

The funeral service of Sr Roshni and Sr Glorina will be held at the Holy Cross Church, Cordel Kulshekar, on June 8 at 03.00 pm.

