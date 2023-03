Sr Vinisha -the Headmistress of St Gerosa High School Awarded PhD

Mangaluru: Veena Lydia Lobo (Sr Vinisha), a Headmistress of St Gerosa High School, Jeppu, Mangalore presented her thesis on ‘Women in Diaspora’, A Study of Select Fission by Kamila Shamsie’ under the guidance of Prof. Ravi Shankar and was awarded PhD from Mangalore University.

