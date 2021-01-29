Sree Narayana Guru said ‘ One Caste, One Religion, One God…’ But Never Asked Naming Circle in His Name?

Spread the love



















Sree Narayana Guru Swamy said ‘ One Caste, One Religion, One God for all the people of the world ‘ But Never Asked Naming Circle in His Name?

Mangaluru: Quoting teachings of Shree Narayan Guru Swamy “I doubt we came on Earth to hurt each other. I bet we are here to live in peace, unconditional love, compassion, gratitude. We are in a Spiritual awakening. “One caste, one religion, one God for all the people of the world- One form and the same blood in all, I cannot find any differences. Love of others is my happiness, Love that is mine is happiness for others. And so, truly, deeds that benefit a man must be a cause for other’s happiness too”- While the Teachings of Sree Narayana Guru Swami are appreciated by people all over the world, but here we a re seeing a group of people who are supposed to be the followers of Sree Narayana Guru, trying to create disharmony and controversy in the peace Loving City of Mangaluru. Do you think the move/action taken by a few saffron outfits renaming Lady Hill Circle to ‘Sree Narayana Guru Circle’ will be appreciated by the Guru- probably not!



But a few devotees/followers of the Guru who are going against the teachings of Sree Narayana Guru by involving themselves in the controversy trying to rename Lady Hill Circle to Sree Narayana Guru Circle, is on the verge of leading to community disharmony and hate, which is not a good sign for this City. A saffron outfit, which few months ago had put up banners announcing renaming Pumpwell flyover, Nehru Maidan etc, and also erected a flex renaming the ‘Lady Hill circle’ as ‘Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle’ , but the police removed those banners quickly to prevent any untoward incidents. (Ref Resolution to be made by MCC Renaming Lady Hill Circle after Sri Narayana Guru Opposed )

One after the other…the demand for renaming Mangaluru International Airport, renaming of Roads/Streets and Circles, Renaming of Railway stations, etc etc seems like a never ending DRAMA in Mangaluru? And now we had members of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha on Republic Day staging a protest standing inside the Lady Hill circle demanding that the Lady Hill Circle be renamed to Sree Narayana Guru Circle. Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha Executive Committee Member, Dharmendra addressing a small group of protesters said “Our longtime pending demand to rename Lady Hill circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle has not been finalized. Even though the Congress party had opposed renaming the said circle, now the BJP-led Mangaluru City Corporation members have not taken any interest or action so far”. ( The Fight Continues on Circle Renaming ! Catholic Sabha/Nuns/PTA/Rotarian’s Meet DC, Mayor & Commissioner )



Dharmendra further said, ” It should be noted that the BJP which came to power in the name of Hindutva with Hindus votes, should immediately act and go ahead with the process of renaming the LH Circle as Brahmashri Sri Narayana Guru Circle. And if at all the ruling BJP led MCC fails to take action on the requested issue, Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha will rename the same through an alternate way, and will also hold a mega protest demanding renaming of the Circle. Kamalaksha Polalli- District Working President; Kamalaksha M, District Organising Secretary; Rajesh Pavitran-State Working President; and Pramod Swami- convener of Bantwal Vidhan Sabha constituency, Sujir Shetty, Vasanth Amin, Dhanraj Poojary, Akshath Shetty , among others were present during the protest.

This protest from these saffron activists comes after a long time, in the backdrop of Mangaluru City Corporation’s (MCC) decision taken during the Council meeting held on 22 September 2020 , which was postponed the proposal to rename the Lady Hill Circle as Sri Narayana Guru Circle during next Council session in October 2020, but until now never materialized, in the meantime the proposal had received various objections from the school old students and general public. However, the supporters of the plan of renaming of the Circle/Junction, had created unnecessary hassles through their certain acts, like putting up a banner inside the circle, affixing stickers bearing the name of ‘Shree Narayana Guru’ in city buses etc, which made the issue much more worse. (Ref : Cops Remove Flex Supporting Renaming Lady Hill Circle as ‘‘Shree Narayana Guru Circle’ )

Tit-for-tat, Catholic Sabha-Mangaluru Pradesh, PTA and old-students of Lady Hill High School, well-wishers, alumni, Rotarians had supported to retain the Lady Hill Circle name by submitting memorandums to Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar, and other leaders- and also fans of Lady Hill School started a petition campaign to stop the renaming of Lady Hill Circle in the name of Philosopher and social Reformer Sri Narayana Guru, now all of a sudden, once again, the saffron outfits are taking revenge through various acts, which is a blow to this Catholic Institution which is trying all efforts to retain the original name of Lady hill Circle.

The dizzying experience of geographic renaming of streets or circles is a toy that politicians love to play with. It is time for the citizens to stand up and say no to identity politics in the name of renaming. In the renaming of LHH road to Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty road, the retired Vijaya Bank Employees and Officers Union took the ruling BJP into confidence, demanded the road be named after MSRS, Road, the BJP ruled Mangaluru City Corporation heeled to their demand and made it possible to change the name and named after him. It has exposed the communal colour of the BJP and ugly politics they play in the society. Lady Hill Circle is yet another point to ponder. (Ref :MCC Postpones Decision-Making in Renaming Lady Hill Circle Till Next Council Meeting )

In the last few years it has been done and undone umpteen times, and recently a major overhaul was done, and now the redone LH Circle is trying to get a new name as “Shri Narayana Guru Circle’, seems like again a political move to please a certain community. No doubt the issue of renaming of places, roads and circles is indeed spreading like an “Epidemic” more than the “Pandemic” in the coastal city. Furthermore, the recent cases of name changing have been accompanied with aggressive stance and uncompromising attitude which bodes ill for peace in the society,after all, we all know that Mangaluru is a peace loving city, with friendly people getting along with each other, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. So, why are a bunch of saffron activists trying to create disharmony among us.

It is likely that name changing will raise its ugly head in the City from time to time and cause social disturbance of sorts. Citizens should be wary of such diversionary manoeuvres which do nothing to carry forward the best traditions of social harmony in the region. Merely changing the name of a street or a circle or a place does not ensure an economic or moral investment in its future development.Moreover, it does not result in any real transformation of identity. People will continue to call the place, road or Circle by the old name which they are comfortable with. Name changing is a non issue which should not replace real developmental agendas that political leaders and their parties should focus on-things like eliminating poverty, improving education, developing better roads, footpaths/drainage, health care and enhancing civic facilities, and keep the name changing drama aside .(Ref:‘Shatter the Silence, Stop the Violence! Women Groups Stage Silent Protest Wanting ‘Freedom From Fear’ )

For some reasons or if any tricky games played, just like the renaming of St Aloysius College Road aka Light House Hill road to ‘Mulky Sunder Ram Shetty Road, there are chances that the Lady Hill circle could be officially renamed to Shri Narayana Guru Circle sooner or later, unless there is lots of opposition from other communities and organizations. So keep your fingers crossed, ANYTHING could happen ANYTIME, just like undemocratic and cheap politics played in renaming of LHH Road/St Aloysius College road. As philosopher and social reformer Sri Narayana Guru who envisaged the idea of ‘One Caste, One Religion, One God for Humanity’, why can’t we all live in unity and peace, stopping all this controversial moves made by a few people, in renaming a Circle-Oh well!



