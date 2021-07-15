Sreedharan Pillai sworn-in as Goa Governor

By
IANS
-
Spread the love

Sreedharan Pillai sworn-in as Goa Governor
 
Panaji: Former Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was sworn-in as the new Governor of Goa on Thursday.

Pillai, a former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Kerala, was administered the oath of office by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Goa had been without a full fledged Governor for nearly a year now, with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding charge of the state since August 2020.

 

0 0 votes
Article Rating

Spread the love
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments