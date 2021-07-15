Spread the love



















Sreedharan Pillai sworn-in as Goa Governor



Panaji: Former Mizoram Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai was sworn-in as the new Governor of Goa on Thursday.

Pillai, a former state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Kerala, was administered the oath of office by Bombay High Court Chief Justice Dipankar Datta.

Goa had been without a full fledged Governor for nearly a year now, with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari holding charge of the state since August 2020.

