Sreekanth – The Super Randonneur

Mangaluru: Proud moment for Kasargod and Kasargod Pedallers, as Sreekanth bags the Super Randonneur (SR) title, by completing 600km in 39.40 hours. As a native of Pallikara, Kasargod, Sreekanth brings in the first SR to Kasargod.

This title is earned by any rider who completes a series of brevets, 200 KM in 13.5 Hours, 300 KM in 20hrs, 400 KM in 27 hours and 600KM in 40 hours, in an Audax calendar year. Audax Calendar year starts on 1st Nov any year and ends on 31st Oct of the next year.

Audax India Randonneurs (AIR) is the all-India organization of randonneurs, which is recognized by Audax Club Parisien (ACP) for conducting and overseeing all Brevets de Randonneurs Mondiaux (BRMs) and Audax events in India. A randonnee is a self-supported, long-distance, mass-participation cycling ride. The physical and mental endurance is tested, and one has to face the challenges and succeed to complete randonneuring. Tube change, puncture repair and other maintenance should be done by oneself and help can be sought from the fellow riders only.

Sreekanth is an active cyclist from 2010, while he was in Indian Navy and continues his passion, after retiring from the Navy and an Executive Member of Kasargod Pedallers. With this title, this 39-year-old now qualifies for other National and International cycling events.

Family:

Father: Balakrishnan K (Retd. BSNL Officer, Mangalore)

Mother: Baby V

Sister: Sreeja V.N. (Bangalore)

Kids: Sathviki and Gauritha

Wife: Dr Gayathri G (Assistant Professor, Sree Krishna College, Guruvayur)