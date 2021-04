Spread the love



















SRH win toss, choose to field



Chennai: SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) won the toss and chose to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.

SunRisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.