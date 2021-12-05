Sri Lankan killed by mob in Sialkot had ‘apologised for misunderstanding’



New Delhi: Two key suspects have “confessed” to the police of their involvement in the torture and killing of a Sri Lankan factory manager in Sialkot, The News reported.

Priyantha Kumara, who had been working as a manager at a private factory on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot, was tortured to death and his body was set on fire by a mob over allegations of “blasphemy” on December 3.

Sources privy to the investigation said the Punjab government has presented an initial report to the Prime Minister.

As per the preliminary report turned in by the provincial government, a dispute had emerged when Priyantha Kumara removed some posters from the walls of the factory at 10:28am. The posters were reportedly inscribed with the name of the Holy Prophet, The News reported.

Shortly after, the factory owner reached the spot and resolved the issue. Kumara had apologised for the misunderstanding on his part, the report said.

After Kumara made the apology, the matter was reportedly considered settled and the factory workers had dispersed.

However, some workers then incited their colleagues to attack the manager, the report added.

Within a few minutes, a mob formed and set on the victim within the premises of the industrial unit, eventually killing him.

A total of 13 security guards were present in the factory as the brutal attack was occurring. None of them tried to rescue the victim or disperse the mob, said the report.

Kumara’s body was later dragged outside the factory and burned.

Police received a phone call at 11:28am about the incident, officials said. A police party reached the site within 12 minutes, they added.

Heavy contingents of police were later dispatched to the crime scene to round up and arrest suspects.