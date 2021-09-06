Spread the love



















Sri Lankan Navy seize 336 kg heroin, apprehend 7 Pakistanis



Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy has apprehended a trawler, allegedly involved in drug trafficking, in the high seas off Male, and brought it back to Colombo.

Seven persons, all Pakistan nationals, were taken in custody, and 336 kg heroine was seized in the operation earlier this week.

The trawler, reportedly acting as a multi-day fishing trawler, was transporting drug consignments to other boats, and investigations are still in progress.

No weapons were recovered so far.

