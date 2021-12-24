Sri Lankan PM, wife offer prayers at Tirumala temple



ArrayTirumala (Andhra Pradesh): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his wife Shiranthi Rajapaksa offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala on Friday.

The couple, on a two-day visit to the Hindu pilgrimage centre, had arrived here on Thursday.

The hill-top shrine, renowned as the world’s richest Hindu temple, is located in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

Earlier on his arrival at Mahadwaram or main portal of the temple, the Sri Lankan leader was accorded a warm welcome by TTD JEO Veerabrahmam and other functionaries, an official release by TTD stated on Friday.

After partaking darshan, Mahinda Rajapaksa was rendered Vedaseervachanam or ceremonial blessings by the pandits at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

The JEO offered Theertha Prasadams and a laminated photo of Srivaru to the foreign dignitary.

The deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Narayana Swamy was also present during the Sri Lankan Prime Minister’s Tirumala temple visit.