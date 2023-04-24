Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation is Hollow promise, Mere Lip Service by BJP Govt – Charan Singh Sapra

BJP MPs & MLAs are Non-performing Assets of Dakshina Kannada and were Mute spectators during the Merger of Bank – Charan Singh Sapra

Mangaluru: “The Bommai Government has cheated the followers of Sri Narayana Guru by only announcing Sri Narayan Guru Development Corporation and not sanctioning any budgetary funds provision for same. Announcing the Corporation at the fag end of its tenure looks like mere Lip-service to retain its lost vote share. The government which is unable to restrict its anti-incumbency and corruption charges wants to divert the attention and lure the disciples of Sri Narayana Guru”, said the AICC spokesperson and MLC Charan Singh Sapra in a press meet held at the Congress Bhavan, Mallikatta here on April 24.



Addressing the media persons Sapra said, “The initial decision to remove a lesson on Sri Narayana Guru from the 10th standard textbook is also deplorable. BJP can try to erase or hide history, but history cannot be changed. Though Karnataka textbook review committee later restored it, the hidden agenda was widely seen”.

Sapra further said, “BJP CM Bommai should apologise for giving step-brotherly treatment to the followers of Sri Narayana Guru. He should apologise for the non-inclusion of Tabelaeu on Sri Narayana Guru in the Republic Day parade. Formation of Sri Narayana Guru Development Corporation without any funds is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the Billava Community”.

BJP MPs & MLAs are NPAs of Dakshina Kannada and were Mute spectators during the Merger of Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Corporation Bank.

Recalling the merger of Banks in Dakshina Kannada Sapra said, “BJP has trampled upon the pride of Dakshina Kannada by merging Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank and Corporation Bank, thereby losing identity. BJP MPs and MLAs are NPA’s of Dakshina Kannada and were mute spectators during the Merger of Vijaya Bank, Syndicate Bank & Corporation Bank”.

Merging a profit-making bank with a bank that has incurred a loss of over Rs.4,000/- crores is condemnable. Vijaya Bank was set up in 1931 for the welfare of farmers & people of the undivided Dakshina kannada district (Dakshina Kannada & Udupi). It had 79 branches in Dakshina Kannada, 63 in the Udupi district, 583 in the state & 2129 in the entire country.

The merger was done in a hurry without elaborate discussions, just to protect fraudulent businessmen who had taken huge loans from the Bank of Baroda. The merger of Vijaya Bank has resulted in Job-Loss for the people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. Many families owe their livelihood to these banks either in the form of Employment or financial support.

Surprisingly BJP MPs and MLAs from Dakshina Kannada & the entire Karnataka did not have the courage to raise their voice against the Union finance Minister or PM. They looked like lame ducks when the dictatorial decision was taken. They will now have to answer the electorate of Dakshina Kannada, as they tend to look like Non-performing Assets (NPAs) of Dakshina Kannada. The soul of the Late Mulki Sunder Ram Shetty must be in deep pain & must be feeling deceived.

MLC Shama Mohammed, KPCC Spokesperson Advocate Vinayraj, Corporator Naveen D’Souza and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...