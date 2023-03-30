Sri Rajaka Family UAE holds 9th year Shree Satyanarayana Puja

Dubai: Sri Rajaka Family vibrantly concluded the 9th year of Shree Satyanarayana Puja at the Dubai Fortune Plaza Banquet hall on Sunday, 25th March 2023. On behalf of the community, all the puja vidhis were performed by the representative couple, Mr Prakash and Mrs Rajeshree under the guidance of Purohith Mr Raghu Bhat.

The team Rajarajeshwari Bhajana Mandali along with Sri Rajaka family members enthralled the gathering by rendering devotional bhajans throughout the Puja. Further, the involvement of many kids in the bhajan team with melodious songs was highlighted and appreciated by the gathering.

After the vibrant Mangalaarathi, Prasadam and Mahaprasadam were distributed to all the devotees.

After felicitation to the key contributors to the Puja, Dinesh Salian, President of Sri Rajaka Family appreciated the entire team for successfully organizing the Puja and thanked all committee members and volunteers for their support and also all the devotees who attended the event and made it a memorable one.

