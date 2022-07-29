‘Sri Ram Sena Chief Pramod Muthalik’s Entry into DK Banned’- DC Dr KV Rajendra

Mangaluru: The Dakshina Kannada administration has banned Sri Ram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik’s entry into Bantwal, Belthangady, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks.

DC Dr K V RAJENDRA



SRS Chief PRAMOD MUTHALIK

Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra issued the order. “We received information that Muthalik is likely to visit Bellare and Praveen Nettaru’s home. SP Rishikesh Sonawane, requesting a ban on the entry of Muthalik, has said that he has a tendency of making provocative speeches…. The SP has said his entry may lead to communal tension. Under Section 144(3) of CrPC, he has been banned from entering taluks with immediate effect,” the DC said.

The DC also stated that till July 29 midnight, sale, storage, and transportation of liquor is banned in Bantwal, Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluks.

