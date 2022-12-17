Sri Rama Sena Supports Boycott ‘Pathan’ Campaign – Pramod Muthalik

Udupi: Pramod Muthalik, founder of Sri Rama Sena said that his organisation will support the boycott ‘Pathan’ campaign. He was speaking at a press meet in Udupi on Saturday, December 17.

Addressing the media persons Muthalik said, “The ‘Besharam Rang’ song is indecent and vulgar. The song says that the saffron colour is shameless. Bollywood is in the hands of Dawood Ibrahim, communists and atheists. They have been targeting Hindus and attacking their belief system”, Muthalik stated.

The Hindi movie PK showed Hindu Gods in a distasteful manner. These types of films encourage living together, love jihad, rape and kidnaps. In the PK movie, a Pakistani boy has an affair with a Hindu girl. Why are there no boys in India? Is there a need for only Pakistani boys to insult our Hindu culture? He questioned.

He also said that these three Khans are anti-nationalists and anti-Hinduism. They are trying to destroy our Hindu culture, he said.



