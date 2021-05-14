Spread the love



















Sri Vedavardhan Theertha Swamiji Anointed New Successor of Shiroor Math

Udupi: Sri Vishwavallabh Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math anointed Sri Vedavardhan Theertha Swamiji as the 31st successor of Shiroor Math here on May 14 at the Shiroor Moola Math, Hiridyadka.

Shiroor Math is one of the eight Maths or the Ashta Maths of Udupi.

After the death of Sri Laxmivara Theertha Swamiji, the Peeta of Shiroor Math was vacated, and the administration of the Math was run by Sode Math which is the Dwandwa math of Shiroor Math. Sri Vedavardhan Theertha Swamiji is the 31st Swamiji in the lineage or ‘Guru Parampara’ of the Shiroor Math.

Sixteen-year-old Anirudh Saralathaya, the former name the new Swamiji, was ordained as Sanyashrama by Sri Vishwvallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode Math on May 13. Various rituals as part of the Sanyasashrama Sweekara, including Vayusthuti Purascharana Homa, were held in the last three days. All the rituals took place under the guidance of Sri Vishwavallabha Theertha Swamiji.

“Anirudh is the eldest son of Udaya Saralathaya and Sri Vidya from Nidle near Dharmasthala, presently he is staying in Udupi. Anirudh had completed his SSLC in Vidyodhaya Public School Udupi”.

Anirudh was interested in religious activities and wanted to become Swamiji of Shiroor Math. His father showed his horoscope to many astrologers, and later his father discussed the matter with the Sode Swamiji. The Sode Swamiji after testing Anirudh in all the related matters agreed to the proposal to make Anirudh a Swamiji. After Sanyasashrama Sweekara Anirudh will continue further religious studies at Sonda under the guidance of Sri Vishwallabha Theertha Swamiji of Sode.

The Ashta Maths are a group of eight Maths or Hindu monasteries established by 13th-century philosopher Madhwacharya.

Madhwacharya, who founded the ‘Dvaita’ (dualism) school of Vedanta, had appointed eight of his direct disciples as head of each Math that were established in eight villages around the Udupi Sri Krishna Temple.

During the Paryaya, a religious ritual takes place every alternate year, the puja and administration of Sri Krishna Temple are vested with the Swamijis of the Ashta Maths in turns.