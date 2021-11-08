Spread the love



















Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji posthumously conferred Padma Vibhushan

Udupi: Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji of Sri Pejavar Matha, Udupi, received the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award, announced for his senior Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji passed away on December 29, 2019. The 88-year-old was conferred the Padma Vibhushan award posthumously for his service in the field of spiritualism.

