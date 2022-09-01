‘Srijana’- An Inter School Competition hosted by St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru which is celebrating the decennial year hosted an inter-school competition under the title, “Srijana” 2022-23, on 29 August 2022. It was a unique blend of science working model competition and Indian folk fusion dance competition organized for the CBSE and ICSE Schools of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada Districts.

Symbolically inaugurating the programme by unveiling the peacock feathers and lighting the lamp, the Chief Guest, Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, addressed the participants with his inspiring words and said that each one should strive hard to achieve their goal, fly high like an eagle and overcome the obstacles that come on their way to success.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ encouraged students to develop their innovative skill and be creative in thinking. Ms Laurel Dsouza Vice-principal, Ms Deepa Karkada and Ms Shilpa Ballal Programme Coordinators, Ms Bhoomika, Teacher representative from Gurukula Public School and Ms Elsha Lewis, student participant from Mount Carmel Central School, were the other dignitaries present during the inauguration.

In both the competitions, the enthusiastic and talented students of 24 schools displayed their best. 15 schools registered for the Indian folk fusion dance and 24 schools for the science working model competition. The participants were welcomed with a spectacular welcome dance by the Gonzagaites. Ms Deepa Karkada delivered the welcome address. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Preethan Pereira. The inaugural programme was compered by Ms Tanuja.

The Chief Guest of the valedictory function, Dr. Surfraz J. Hasim, Principal of P.A. First Grade College, Mangaluru addressed the students with his motivational message and encouraged them to be hardworking, goal oriented and also be compassionate and humble in life. The Principal mentioned that students need to be focused and make use of the various opportunities and platforms to exhibit their talents and knowledge.

The judges for Indian folk fusion dance competition Mr Mohan Raj, Mr Avil D’cruz and Mr Shubhakiran and the judges of the Science working model competition Dr Purushothama Chippar, Mr Arun Kumar and Ms Jyothi Simav Vaz congratulated the participants. The best three science working models and the best three Indian folk fusion dances were awarded with trophies, mementos and certificates. All schools that participated were given mementos and participation certificates as a token of gratitude.

Diya Yashodhar of Lourdes Central School and K. Surabhi Rao of St Mary’s English Medium School shared their experience of the day. A cheerful welcome address was given by Ms Beena Pais. The Gonzagaites entertained the participants with a special song. The programme was compered by Ms Gloria Misquith and the vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Shilpa Ballal. The Programme was coordinated by Ms Deepa Karkada and Ms Shilpa Ballal.

The winners of Indian Folk Fusion Dance Competition:

1st Place – St Theresa’s School, Mangaluru

2nd Place – Madhava Kripa English Nursery and Higher Primary School, Manipal

3rd Place – St Agnes CBSE School, Mangaluru

The winners of Science working model competition:

1st Place – Delhi Public School, Mangaluru

2nd Place – Cambridge School, Paldane, Mangaluru

3rd Place – Bantwal Raghurama Mukunda Prabhu Centenary Public School, Bantwal

