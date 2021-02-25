Spread the love



















Srinagar-Leh Highway to be opened for traffic from Feb 28



Srinagar: The Srinagar-Leh highway will be opened for regulated traffic from February 28, officials said on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, P.K. Pole on Wednesday convened a meeting of officers to review status of the Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri (SSG) road scheduled to be thrown open for civilian traffic from February 28. The Lt Governor of Ladakh UT is slated to flag off traffic movement then.

On the occasion, BRO’s CE briefed Pole about the status of road clearance on National Highway-1, and though the road stands cleared for one way traffic, but, in view of weather advisory, it be opened for civilian traffic from February 28.

The meeting was informed that several advisories need to be issued in view of slippery road conditions and avalanche warnings including allowing plying of vehicles with chains and one way traffic at Zojilla pass to avoid accidents.

The Divisional Commissioner said that to prevent any exigency, both of these advisories shall be put in place while there shall be proper timing to allow movement of vehicles from Sonmarg and Minamarg. The cut off time for vehicles from Sonmarg side shall be 10 a.m. and from Minamarg, the cut off time for vehicles has been proposed as 11 a.m., he added.

To ensure mobile connectivity for travellers along the highway in case of any emergency, he directed the BRO to provide logistic support to BSNL and Jio networks to resume cellular connectivity.