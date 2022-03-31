Srisailam clashes: K’taka CM urges AP CM to protect pilgrims



Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has requested his Andhra Pradesh counterpart to provide protection to the devotees from his state who visit Srisailam.

A midnight altercation between local tea vendor and pilgrims from Karnataka spiralled into violence late on Wednesday night. The clashes saw several shops and vehicles gutted while several persons received injuries.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Bommai said that a large number of devotees from Maharashtra and Karnataka visit Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh.

“I have been in constant contact with the Andhra Pradesh officials since yesterday night. The situation is now in control. Two pilgrims were seriously injured and hospitalised. They are recovering. Efforts are on to speak to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.”

Srisailam has a temple of Lord Shiva. Large number of people visit this place regularly.

“Pilgrims from Karnataka have been assaulted at Srisailam. A large number of pilgrims from other states visit Srisailam for the religious Yatra (fair). The pilgrims from outside should be ensured proper protection,” the Chief Minister added.