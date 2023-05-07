SSLC result to be announced on May 8

Bengaluru: The SSLC exam evaluation process is over, and the SSLC result will be announced on May 8.

Karnataka Assembly Election is scheduled for May 10; hence, the result may be announced on May 8.

SSLC exams were concluded on April 15.8.6 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exam, and approximately 45 lakh answer papersevaluated.

Students can check their results on the following websites: karresults.nic.in andkseeb.karnataka.gov.in

