St Aloysius B. Ed College Bids Adieu to its 13th B. Ed College Batch

Mangaluru: St Aloysius B. Ed College bids adieu to its 13th batch St Aloysius B. Ed College, a leading institute of teacher education in the city, organized a send-off programme for 50 prospective teachers of its 13th batch on the theme ‘Ignited to Illumine’. The goodbye ceremony began with the welcome address by Celia Ursula, a first year B. Ed student. Followed by this the members of the management and the staff offered prayers.

Speaking on the occasion, Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, the director of the college said, “ Wherever you go be a spark, be an example for others, mainly to your students. Make sure your spark enlightens others. Be the bright spark and light the world by your service and dedication. Good education is the greatest gift to humankind. As education facilitates knowledge, learning, skills and values to students, it has the maximum potential to transform lives, lies in the hands of teachers and that is the reason why a teacher’s profession is considered the best profession above all.” He also stressed on the need of practicing the four important Jesuit educational Values, namely, Competence, Commitment, Compassion and Conscience.

Dr Farita Viegas, Principal, in her message said that the students were provided with a very congenial atmosphere by the college to bloom to their fullest potential. Her advice to the students was to do their best for their students, society and the nation by utilizing their knowledge, experiences and capacities gained during the training programme in the College. She insisted on the need for hard work with sincerity and dedication.

Sr Jesmin Lasrado B S representing her classmates shared her experiences of B.Ed life at St Aloysius Institute of Education. Ms Laveena Kunder the Student President administered the oath to the outgoing students emphasizing their commitment to their chosen career. The juniors bid farewell to their seniors through a group song, group dance, a video presentation on the blend of academic and co-curricular activities conducted during the course for the harmonious development of personality of the students and a recital of an original poem.

The principal and the director presented the class photo of the batch to the students. Elizabeth Sebastian (Students’ Council Vice President) rendered the vote of thanks. Neha Sheik compered the programme.