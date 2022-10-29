St Aloysius B. Ed College celebrates Annual Day 2022

Mangaluru: The 15th Annual Day of St Aloysius Institute of Education, a leading institute of teachers’ education in Mangalore, was celebrated. The celebration began with the invocation followed by a welcome dance. Dr Farita Viegas (Principal) presented a comprehensive annual report spanning over 2019-20 and 2021-22 academic years.

The Chief Guest, Dr Flosy C R D’Souza (Associate Professor-St Ann’s College of Education, Autonomous, Mangalore), in her address said, “Education takes a paradigm shift. In this process teachers ‘role changes and they merely cannot pass on information to students in a traditional method, rather they have to guide students to construct knowledge and strive to develop critical thinking. Construction of knowledge shifts from instruction to the design of learning environments that are learner-centred, knowledge-centred and assessment-centred. It also emphasises that teachers help students to develop problem‐based thinking and reflection over prior and new knowledge. The construction of knowledge requires communication skills for both the teacher and students. Therefore, teachers have to master communication skills.” Higher education in the country is going through a major transformation with the advent of the National Education Policy (NEP)2020 – she added.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Fr Dr Praveen Martis SJ, Director of the institute said, “Annual Day is an occasion that brings all of our spirit and energy together. On this day we are more than the sum of our individual talents; we collectively display and celebrate our ambitions, creativity, leadership, resourcefulness and identity. This is a day where the commitments of the staff and the students to the institute are exhibited and identified by society.”

Presiding over the function, Rev. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ, Rector, in his presidential address said, “Annual Day typically provides a perfect setting for showcasing all kinds of skills by the students. During this time all the students come into the limelight. Since the annual day is a group-oriented programme, students learn different strengths and interests of their peers. This enhances the students’ interpersonal and communication skills and also prepares them for the real world. College Annual Day is also an occasion for an educational institute to display its overall growth and achievement and make everyone feel good and happy. Events like this make students culturally sensitive and skilful.”

The Chief Guest and the dignitaries felicitated the rank students, Minora Peris and Fr Johnson Sequeira 2015-17 batch, Sr Reshma Mascarenhas UFS 2017-19 batch and Sr Judith Saldanha 2018-20 batch during the occasion. The cultural show of the annual day had different dance forms of Karnataka, namely, Veeragase, Kamsale, Suggi Kunitha, Yakshagana and a Medley of songs.

Mrs Sandhya and Mrs Joshna B (convenors) organised the programme. Ashish J Carvalho and Ranjitha S Augustine compered the programme.

