St Aloysius B. Ed College Celebrates ‘International Women’s Day

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangaluru, a leading college of teacher education in the city observed International Women’s Day here. The theme for the celebration was ‘Celebrating Women: Resilient, Unstoppable.’ The programme began with a prayer song followed by a welcome address.

The Principal, Dr Farita Viegas, in her address, said, “Women are strong, powerful and invincible. With thousands of struggles, women find opportunities every day and there is a necessity to celebrate and acknowledge their works and achievements with all respect. Whether she’s a teacher or a homemaker; a doctor or a nurse; whatever her position in society, she has been making the world a better place with her unlimited strength, willpower and confidence. International Women’s Day is a call for accelerating gender parity and a reminder to create equity and inclusiveness in society by providing opportunities for women to explore social, educational, economic, cultural and political areas. This celebration is a sign of appreciation, respect, love, and care towards women in our lives and society.”

Mrs Anasuya Shenoy, a branch postmaster of Kakva Post, Mulki, for developing awareness on the importance of postal saving accounts among the village residents and opening the highest number of SB accounts and highest number of Mahila Samriddhi Yojana Accounts; Vidushi Srilatha Nagaraj, Sanatana Natyalaya, Mangalore, for showcasing her talent and skill in more than 500 solo, duet and group performances on several prestigious stages in India, UAE, Kenya and Malaysia; Mrs Nandini Raghuchandran (lady President of the Rotary club), for her entrepreneurship in daily dump kitchen solutions, waste management to promote sustainability and organic living and Ms Divya Bhat, a visual artist, filmmaker and peace worker, were felicitated during the occasion. The felicitation ceremony was graced by the presence of the guest of honour, Ms Nishel Delphina D’Souza, weight lifter, St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru.

The programme ended with the singing of a group song led by Sooraj Lobo. Akshatha Bhat rendered the welcome address. Keith highlighted the significance of international women’s Day. Selvita D’Souza proposed the vote of thanks. Sebin James compered the programme. Mr Santhosh Furtado Staff in charge organised the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...