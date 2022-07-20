St Aloysius B. Ed College celebrates Traditional Day

Mangaluru: India has its hallmark for its “unity in diversity” with every state having its own cultural heritage and tradition yet united. Every place in India differs in customs, religion, food, language, traditions, and philosophy. Indian culture and tradition is thus an amalgamation of cultures of various states which are stitched together.

“Traditions touch us, they connect us and they expand us,” said Rita Barreto Craig. Celebrating the traditional day in schools and colleges is a way to teach values, build relationships, foster a sense of belonging and create positive memories. It is also a help to be grounded in one’s culture as it reinforces the ideals of integrity, freedom and unity. St Aloysius Institute of Education, a leading College of Teacher Education in the city celebrated Traditional Day here. It was indeed a treasured moment observing the ethnicities and cultures of the Indian sub-continent.

The celebration began with a prayer song followed by a welcome address. Competitions, namely, a quiz on Indian cultures, a fashion show on the ethnicity of various states and cultural depiction were conducted.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Mrs Farita Viegas, Principal of the college said, “Cultural awareness and traditions play important roles in helping young children develop a positive sense of identity and build self-esteem. Traditions teach people to inculcate socially desirable behaviour and attitudes. Celebration of traditions is helpful for people to understand values and ways of thinking and living as they give opportunities to learn about one’s past, common customs and practices.

Mr Richard Alvares (retired headmaster, St Raymond’s School, Vamanjoor) and Dr Sudha Kumari K (assistant professor, dept of Kannada, St Aloysius College, Autonomous, Mangalore) who judged the various competitions viz, Mehndi, Hairstyle, Collage, Quiz, Fashion Show and Cultural Depiction gave away the prizes to the winners.

The celebration ended with the singing of the National Anthem. Sr. Remedina Fernandes (RJM), compered the programme. Mrs Delna Lobo (Vice Principal), the convener, organised the programme.