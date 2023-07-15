St Aloysius B. Ed College Conducts 2-Day Talents Competitions for Trainee Teachers

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Institute of Education, a well-known College of Teacher Education of the city conducted a two-day talent competition for its trainee-teachers here. The theme for the competitions was ‘Creativity meets opportunity.’ The inaugural ceremony began with a prayer song followed by a welcome by Jerome D’Souza, convenor of the programme.

The Chief guest in his inaugural address said, “Thinking differently is essential for living a successful, and more importantly, a fulfilling life. The way we think determines our behaviour and actions. Thinking differently allows us to generate new ideas and approaches. Individuals can identify alternative strategies to uncover their hidden talents. For teachers, in a rapidly changing world, the ability to adjust to new situations, embrace change and find opportunities in uncertainty where they think differently and do things differently is the key to success in their profession.”

Focusing on the theme of the talent competitions, the chief guest said that the two-day talent competitions would bring unique ideas, humour, experiences and skills of the students onto the stage, and it would be an opportunity to reveal the creativity and celebrate diverse abilities of the students which may unlock new possibilities in various areas of their lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farita Viegas, Principal said, “The primary objective of talent competitions is to provide a platform for students to display their skills and abilities in various creative aspects, such as art, music, dance and theatre. Talent competitions serve as a motivating factor for students to continually improve their talents. The theme ‘creativity meets opportunity’ is an excellent opportunity for students to develop confidence, improve their stage presence and identify their abilities. This is an opportunity to foster teamwork and collaboration, coordinate ideas for the best outcomes and develop mutual respect for the collective success of teams.”

Mrs Sarika Rodrigues, staff in charge of the programme highlighted the significance of the two-day talent competitions. Akshay (second year B. Ed) the vote of thanks. Wilma Martis (second year B. Ed) compered the programme.

Like this: Like Loading...