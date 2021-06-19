Spread the love



















St Aloysius B. Ed College observed Patron’s Feast through an Online Platform



Mangaluru : St Aloysius B. Ed College, a leading institute of teacher education of the city observed the feast day of its Patron Saint through a digital platform due to lockdown restrictions.

Rev. Fr Jerald D’Souza SJ, director, Loyola Vikas Kendra, Mundgod, Uttara Kannada Dist was the chief guest. In his address he said, “St Aloysius Gonzaga had an extraordinary mindset and behaviour. This young nobleman confronted objections from family members from becoming a priest. In spite of this opposition he was determined to follow his heart’s desire in becoming a member of the Jesuit Religious Order. His life portrays unwavering convictions in not sacrificing personal integrity for the sake of others. The values of compassion and care upheld by Aloysius are a source of inspiration for the students to commit themselves to be other centered and live their best under all circumstances”. The chief guest also recalled the enormous impact of Covid-19 causing a lot of fear, uncertainty and anxiety across the globe, which has disrupted work and family routines and economic instability.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Farita Viegas, Principal, said, “St Aloysius is the model for the youth and the teachers. Teaching is not merely a profession, but a vocation. The values upheld by Aloysius like selflessness, inspirational, compassion etc., are helpful for teachers to remain in touch and association with the students.”

The celebration began with a prayer song. This was followed by a welcome dance and welcome speech. Students also made a video presentation on the ideals upheld by Aloysius. During the occasion the names of the winners of ‘Aloysius Week Competitions’ were announced. Mrs Sarika Rodriguez , staff in-charge organised the programme.

Report by : Jerome D’Souza, Faculty of the College

