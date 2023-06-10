St Aloysius B. Ed College observes ‘World Environment Day’

Mangaluru: The staff and students of St Aloysius Institute of Education, observed World Environment Day by conducting a ‘Beach Cleaning Drive’ at Ullal. The staff and students picked up the trash from the beach to promote the cleanliness of the surrounding coastline. The principal and members of the student council interacted with the officials of Ullal Municipality and the media partners of Community Radio Sarang, on issues like cleanliness and plastic pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest, Rev. Fr Cyprian Pinto, Parish Priest, St Sebastian Church, Permannuru, said, “Environment Day helps us to create awareness about various issues that have adverse effects on the environment, like global warming and a crime against wildlife. Plastic pollution is a threat that impacts both human beings and other living beings around the world. As people don’t understand the importance of the environment in their lives, they end up damaging it with their various activities”

.”Environmental pollution is not a new situation, it has existed for decades and it remains the world’s greatest problem to all living organisms. The development process which includes urbanization, industrialization, and mining pollutes and degrades the environment worldwide. To protect the environment, all of us need to focus on reducing demands and striving for sustainable development. Thus, we can overcome exploiting the natural resources of the environment.” added Fr Pinto.

Members of the student council conducted competitions like quizzes, slogan writing and skit on environmental issues. Fr Santhosh D’Souza (B. Ed second Year) compered the programme. Mrs Delna Lobo, vice principal and convenor, organised the programme.

