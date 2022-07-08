St Aloysius B. Ed College organises Sessions on Personality Development

Mangaluru: Teachers are the pioneers in shaping the lives of the children for they play a significant role in their day-to-day lives. Teachers need to understand the importance of their personality development to shape the students entrusted to their care. A teacher can bring confident expressions even at the time of difficulties in school and motivate students if they have received training with exposure. Therefore, St Aloysius Institute of Education, a leading college of teacher education of the city organised a one-day session on ‘Personality Development’ for the first and the second-year students here.

Rev. Fr Melwin J. Pinto SJ, Rector, St Aloysius Institutions, Mangalore, was the resource person for the forenoon session. He engaged in an interactive session on ‘Being a Humane Teacher’ and ‘Strategies to handle difficult situations in the classroom.’ During the session, he provided various techniques with examples of handling students. To keep the session lively, he conducted group activities on symbols like a teacher as a flowing river, a mother bird, a gardener, a kite handler and a potter. Fr Melwin Pinto SJ shared his expertise on classroom strategies through real life problems that cropped up in his teaching career.

The resource person for the afternoon session, Dr Malini Hebbar, (Principal, Swastika College & former Associate Professor, Dept of English, St Agnes College Autonomous, Mangalore), conducted a session on the topic ‘KNOW THYSELF’. The topic had covered Be the Change, know yourself, know others and ten commandments to improve professional career. The resource person conducted different group activities to understand the aforesaid topics.

The College administration has believed both the sessions have tremendously benefited B. Ed students. The students have expressed that the valuable insights of both the sessions have served as a master key to all of them to prepare themselves as confident teachers and crisis managers.

The principal and the faculty were present for the sessions. Mrs. Sandhya staff in-charge organised the sessions.

Report by: Jerome Dsouza

Pictures by: Ashish Joseph Carvalho